Essay by Knute Berger

In the mid-1960s, Seattle wasn’t known for historic preservation. Many believed that in a city so young and so forward-looking — that had progressed from log cabins to the Space Age in its 100 years — there was nothing historic worth saving. Indigenous history was largely ignored, obliterated or acknowledged in “totem poles” that did not reflect cultures of the region's Coast Salish tribes.

Spurred by the federal government, cities across the country with more history than ours were ripping up neighborhoods under the banner of "blight" and tearing down historic housing to make room for freeways. Seattle’s downtown business community was eager to join that trend.

One person who was interested in preservation was architect Victor Steinbrueck. He grew up in Seattle and taught at the University of Washington where he had attended architecture school. He valued bustling urban areas with character and he had an egalitarian point of view.

That perspective is found in many of the half-century-old files that were recently discovered in Steinbrueck's former Eastlake home. Those files, which are the subject of this week’s episode of the Crosscut Reports podcast, also reveal in greater detail Steinbrueck’s fight against so-called urban renewal and the lengths he was willing to go to preserve Seattle’s history.

Listen to The Steinbrueck Files, the first season of the Crosscut Reports podcast, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon or wherever you get your podcasts.

Victor Steinbrueck in his office sketching, July 11, 1967 by photographer Mary Randlett. (Courtesy of University of Washington Special Collections)

The places in town that embodied our city’s early history were Skid Road and Pioneer Square, where the city was born, burned and rebuilt — and that 1890s rebuild was still largely intact, if also run down, by the middle of the 20th century. And in the mid-1950s, Steinbrueck produced a development concept project for Pioneer Plaza that would have preserved that history. He won a prize from the Junior Chamber of Commerce for his work, which was submitted to the city for consideration.

The 1954 plan wasn’t acted on. It wasn’t until the late 1950s that preservation of Seattle’s “first neighborhood” popped up on the civic radar. Architect Paul Thiry, an eminence in Seattle’s modern architecture, encouraged preservation of the Square in a 1958 story in the Seattle Times, still a few years before the alarm bells rang that the district was in grave danger. But post-war Seattle was gearing up to modernize.

The Square was run down, many buildings remained unimproved and neglected, and some historic structures were starting to be demolished, such as the old Seattle Hotel at Second Avenue and Yesler Way which was torn down in 1961 and replaced with the “sinking ship” parking garage. Another motivating event was the construction of I-5 through the heart of downtown. Thousands of homes were demolished, eliminating affordable housing and historic structures, and dividing Chinatown, First Hill, Cascade and Capitol Hill from adjacent neighborhoods.