Now the Court's nine justices are considering a number of other cases that could reshape the country's relationship to race, technology and even democracy itself — and that's not even the half of it.

We wanted to know what people in Washington state think about the federal Court, so we pulled registered voters from throughout the state and asked whether they approve of the Court, how they would change it and what they think of this new slate of cases.

For this episode of Crosscut Reports, guest host Mark Baumgarten speaks with Crosscut pollster Stuart Elway about the surprising results, which show an electorate uncertain about the Court and maybe not quite as partisan as recent history might suggest.