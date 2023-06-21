Crosscut state politics reporter Joseph O’Sullivan has explored the many ways the Association has recently wielded its power. In collaboration with McClatchy reporter Shauna Sowersby, O’Sullivan looked at the influence of the Association through major legislation that came up in this year’s session.

Listen to Crosscut Reports on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon or wherever you get your podcasts.

Legislation like the “missing middle” housing bill , which passed this year only because of an unprecedented bipartisan push, had been blocked by the Association for years, for example. And this session, the organization drafted a bill that would make it harder for citizens to obtain government records, arguing that overfrequent records requests, made by a small number of individuals, waste staff time and money.

For this episode of Crosscut Reports, host Sara Bernard talks with O’Sullivan about the Association; how this level of influence is par for the course for many Olympia lobbyists; and the Association’s attempts to chip away at Washington’s Public Records Act, which, if successful, could make our view of state government more opaque.