Essay by Knute Berger

From the very beginning, the Pike Place Market was a hit. Opened in August 1907, it had been designed to efficiently deliver local products directly from farms to a growing city at reasonable prices. Before the Market, local farmers in the Duwamish Valley, on nearby islands like Vashon and Bainbridge, and elsewhere in the Puget Sound area were being exploited by the waterfront warehouses that controlled their income by charging commissions and that jacked up the price of produce. The Market offered a public option, a work-around to profiteering for the “producers.”

Within a couple years, hundreds of thousands of people were visiting each month. Copycat markets popped up to compete. The Market grew and flourished. It expanded. Vendors and private business cropped up in and around it. It was colorful, a community agora that served everyone, especially low-income waterfront and downtown dwellers.

The Market became famous for its character and color. Poets like Allen Ginsberg and Richard Hugo wrote about it, artist Mark Tobey painted it. As Seattle grew up and changed, the Market came to possess a kind of organic, unique charm, as did the surrounding neighborhood, which included the quintessential seaport Skid Road with its pawn shops and taverns.

But after 60 years, it had become frowsy, challenged by supermarkets and a downtown in need of “revitalization.” Urban planners began to eye redevelopment — urban renewal. What had been a charming homegrown institution suddenly became “blight,” a threat to the upscaling central downtown, which itself was being challenged by the growth of suburban sprawl and shopping malls.

Listen to The Steinbrueck Files, the first season of the Crosscut Reports podcast, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon or wherever you get your podcasts.

Victor Steinbrueck (Courtesy of Peter Steinbrueck)

The battle against that redevelopment is what architect and activist Victor Steinbrueck is most known for — as “the man who saved the Market.” It took the efforts of many, but Steinbrueck was uniquely able to make the case that the Market, and its urban context, should be protected.

The story is well known, but newly discovered personal records of Steinbrueck’s provide a previously untold part of the story. The files, which are the subject of this week’s episode of Crosscut Reports, contain numerous first-hand documents which reveal strategies, arguments and changes in mood and tactic.

Steinbrueck did not start the battle. Seattle City Councilmember Wing Luke first suggested a public district be created to protect the Market in 1964. In response, a citizens’ group formed to protect it. A private volunteer group, Friends of the Market, co-chaired by Steinbrueck and a civically active attorney, Robert Ashley, was launched to preserve the Market. They started a bookshop to sell Mark Tobey’s book on the Market and Steinbrueck’s 1962 book Cityscape, featuring sketches that captured the city’s unique urban character. Steinbrueck later created a new book, Market Sketchbook, that captured the magic of the place. These were part of a public education effort to push back against urban renewal at the Market, which in planners’ and developers’ terms meant essential erasure.