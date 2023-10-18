Podcast | Washingtonians feel the effects of the Israel-Hamas war

Israel quickly declared war – pounding Gaza with airstrikes and restricting the region’s access to water, food and electricity.

Around 1,400 Israelis and 3,000 Palestinians have been killed.

For this episode, host Maleeha Syed spoke with Maxima Patashnik, a member of the local Jewish community, and Sabrene Odeh, a member of the local Palestinian-American community, about how the war has affected them.