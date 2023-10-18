Crosscut Reports

Podcast | Washingtonians feel the effects of the Israel-Hamas war

Members of local Jewish and Palestinian communities discuss the war’s impacts across the Atlantic.

Season
1
 ,
Episode
40
 / October 18, 2023
Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian supporters argue as several hundred students and others gather at the “Day of Resistance: Protest for Palestine” rally at the University of Washington, October 12, 2023. (Genna Martin/Crosscut)

On Oct. 7, Hamas, a militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, launched a surprise attack on Israel. 

 

Israel quickly declared war – pounding Gaza with airstrikes and restricting the region’s access to water, food and electricity

Around 1,400 Israelis and 3,000 Palestinians have been killed. 

For this episode, host Maleeha Syed spoke with Maxima Patashnik, a member of the local Jewish community, and Sabrene Odeh, a member of the local Palestinian-American community, about how the war has affected them. 

Topics:

