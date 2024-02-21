Crosscut Reports

Podcast | Four activists remember the summer of 2020

Reporter Jadenne Radoc Cabahug shares the stories of Black Seattleites who are continuing to work for equity and police accountability.

 / February 21, 2024
Garin Peyton stands in a parking lot

Now a podcast host and musician, Garin Peyton spent much of 2020 protesting the killing of George Floyd on the streets of Seattle. In the years since, he and other local activists have been figuring out how to use their voices in new ways. (Grant Hindsley for Crosscut)

In May 2020, amid a global pandemic, protests erupted around the United States following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.  

People marched to demand greater accountability from law enforcement across the country, including in Seattle, where protesters occupied several blocks of Capitol Hill for weeks. 

Crosscut’s emerging journalist fellow, Jadenne Radoc Cabahug, recently reported on four activists who experienced what Seattle was like in the summer of 2020.  

In this episode of Crosscut Reports, host Maleeha Syed speaks with Cabahug about how the people she interviewed remember this moment in Seattle’s history – and how they continue to channel their activism four years later.  

