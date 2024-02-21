Podcast | Four activists remember the summer of 2020

People marched to demand greater accountability from law enforcement across the country, including in Seattle, where protesters occupied several blocks of Capitol Hill for weeks.

Subscribe to Crosscut Reports on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Podbean.

Crosscut’s emerging journalist fellow, Jadenne Radoc Cabahug, recently reported on four activists who experienced what Seattle was like in the summer of 2020.

In this episode of Crosscut Reports, host Maleeha Syed speaks with Cabahug about how the people she interviewed remember this moment in Seattle’s history – and how they continue to channel their activism four years later.