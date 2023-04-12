At the start of the 1930s, though, there wasn’t yet a market for whale-watching. Enter Ethelbert, a young 11-foot-long female orca who appeared in a place she was not expected: the Columbia River, 100 miles upstream from the Pacific Ocean near Portland.

In a recent episode of our Mossback’s Northwest video series, Knute Berger tells the story of Ethelbert, from the carnival-like atmosphere that grew up around her unlikely appearance to her tragic end, pickled in a steel tank on the side of a Washington mountain.

But there is more to the story. For this episode of the Mossback podcast, Berger joins co-host Stephen Hegg to discuss Ethelbert’s brief fame and how her fate foreshadowed the curiosity and industrial-level exploitation that humanity would inflict on her species.

Before listening, we suggest you watch the Mossback's Northwest episode about Ethelbert here.