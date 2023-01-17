That is why he recently launched a new effort to address what he has called a dramatic increase in graffiti across Seattle in the past few years by increasing efforts to remove it and prosecute those who create it.

Listen to Crosscut Reports on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon or wherever you get your podcasts.

Earlier this month, Crosscut arts and culture reporter Margo Vansynghel dug into the new initiative and asked some of the complicated questions it raises. Through interviews with many of the players in this ongoing drama, she unpacks the debate between what is defacement and what is art.

For this episode of Crosscut Reports, she joins host Sara Bernard to discuss her reporting and what it reveals about the ethical and artistic ramifications of a plan that relies on the government to decide what is art.