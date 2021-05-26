In the past year, in particular, it's been hard to view any work of art as divorced from the hugely disruptive events that we've been living through and the politics of inequity that underline each one of them.

Subscribe to Crosscut Talks on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or Podbean.

Listening to the artists who appear on this week's episode of Crosscut Talks — Monyee Chau, Steven Miller and Teddy Phillips — it's clear that rather than existing in a separate realm, art is intrinsically affected by political and social change, and vice versa.

In this conversation, led by Crosscut arts and culture editor Brangien Davis, three Seattle artists talk about the particular political challenges they address in their work, as well as the impact their artmaking has had on them as individuals: how it has helped them cope and connect, as well as the pressures they've felt and the limits they've hit.