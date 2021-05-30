Is the GOP in free fall, doomed to shatter once it hits bottom? Is the party still in the early stages of a painful but necessary transformation? Or is it only the Republicans who won't go along with the so-called "Big Lie" who are due for a reckoning?

Conservative columnists Henry Olsen (Washington Post) and Ross Douthat (The New York Times) have been tangling with each of these takes on their preferred party since before Republicans lost the presidency and their Senate majority last fall.

For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, both men dissect the political realities of the current moment while mapping out potential futures for the GOP.