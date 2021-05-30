Crosscut Talks

Podcast | How two conservative columnists see the GOP’s future

The Republican Party is at a defining moment. Ross Douthat and Henry Olsen discuss its recent moves and its ultimate fate.

 May 30, 2021
That the Republican Party is undergoing a very public reckoning isn't really in question. But, depending on where you sit on the political spectrum, that reckoning can look very different. 

Is the GOP in free fall, doomed to shatter once it hits bottom? Is the party still in the early stages of a painful but necessary transformation? Or is it only the Republicans who won't go along with the so-called "Big Lie" who are due for a reckoning?

Conservative columnists Henry Olsen (Washington Post) and Ross Douthat (The New York Times) have been tangling with each of these takes on their preferred party since before Republicans lost the presidency and their Senate majority last fall. 

For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, both men dissect the political realities of the current moment while mapping out potential futures for the GOP.

