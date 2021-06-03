Podcast | Who really won the Civil War?

The Civil War was obviously the most consequential of those conflicts and, for much of American history, the conventional wisdom has held that the war’s conclusion resolved some of the most pressing questions about the nation’s fate.

Yet the appearance of the Confederate flag in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection — a site never before seen in the nation's history — signaled that the war might not be over in the minds of some Americans.

For the latest episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, recorded during this year's Crosscut Festival, historian Heather Cox Richardson speaks with Crosscut's Knute Berger about America's enduring conflict and the founding paradox at the root of it all.