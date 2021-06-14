Podcast | The Supreme Court, the Senate and saving American democracy

Much of the conversation has revolved around what some consider immediate threats: state legislatures seeking to curtail voting, disinformation campaigns warping the electorate, disgruntled voters storming the U.S. Capitol.

Subscribe to Crosscut Talks on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or Podbean.

This week's guests on the Crosscut Talks podcast — Kill Switch author Adam Jentleson and Nation magazine justice correspondent Elie Mystal — are concerned about those issues, but they have focused their attention and considerable passions on more long-burning threats coming from within the government.

In this conversation with Slate's Dahlia Lithwick from last month's Crosscut Festival, Jentleson and Mystal discuss why the U.S. Supreme Court and Senate have long undermined any sense of true democracy in the United States, what can be done to fix them and why now is the time they must be fixed.