Yet, in recent years that power appears to have waned some as adventurism abroad and partisan gridlock at home have tarnished the country’s global reputation and tested the trust of its allies.

China, meanwhile, has emerged as an economic force that is coalescing power while building allyships of its own through the Belt and Road Initiative.

For this week's episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates discusses what the rise of China means for American exceptionalism and how the country might best navigate the new global terrain.