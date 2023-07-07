Crosscut Talks

Podcast | Your guide to helping combat climate change

Heidi Roop and Jamie Stroble share why individual responsibility and corporate accountability aren’t mutually exclusive — and how daily habits can aid the planet.

Season
3
 ,
Episode
18
 / July 11, 2023
Two people sitting on stage under the words “BIG IDEAS”

Heidi Roop (left), director of the University of Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership, and Jamie Stroble (right), environmental and climate justice leader and strategist, answer questions during their “You Can (Help) Solve the Climate Crisis” session at the Crosscut Ideas Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut)

The impacts of climate change are everywhere, often making headlines. Yet most Americans don’t know what climate change really is, or don’t think it will harm them ... until it does.

For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, we are listening in on a conversation about the challenges in communicating about climate change impacts and finding solutions with climate scientists Heidi Roop and environmental strategist Jamie Stroble. 

During the Crosscut Ideas Festival in Seattle, the two climate leaders discussed tangible solutions we can all participate in, and how climate scientists must recognize that facts and figures don’t change minds, but human connection can.

Roop and Stroble also discuss the longstanding inequities and structural barriers that result in disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, and how young people’s activism provides some hope for the future. 

This conversation was recorded May 6, 2023.

