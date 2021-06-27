Podcast | The realities of reopening in Washington state

Much is changing, but one thing remains a constant for many: worry. After a year spent navigating many unknowns while attempting to avoid an unusual, deadly and highly contagious virus, it is, perhaps, difficult to stop worrying. But there are also reasons to worry, including a host of variants that have the potential to change the course of the virus, a politically charged divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, and shifting social norms that may feel risky or just plain weird.

The undercurrent to all of this is a continuing concern over the unknown and a desire for more information.

For today’s episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, Northwest Newsmakers host Monica Guzman speaks about all of this with Dr. Umair Shah, Washington state’s secretary of health. In this conversation, recorded on June 22, 2021, the doctor speaks about the reopening plan, the risks that come with it and how he believes the pandemic has changed us.