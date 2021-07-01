Over the past few weeks, many countries have opened their borders to Americans and other foreign travelers, but there are restrictions in many places, requiring proof of vaccination or even a negative COVID-19 test.

Meanwhile, in some other parts of the world, the pandemic continues to rage, and travelers are being advised to stay away.

For this issue of the Crosscut Talks podcast, travel expert Rick Steves discusses how he plans to ease into post-pandemic travel, what he expects to find when he does and what lessons from the lockdown he will bring to his future adventures.