How people think about these migrants will go a long way to determining how individual societies and the global community move forward through an era that will be defined by climate change and the drought, floods and fires that come with it.

The question facing governments and individuals is whether to push back against the tide of migrants, or to embrace it.

For today's episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, science journalists Sonia Shan and Abrahm Lustgarten consider the impacts of the great climate migration and what it might mean to view it as a solution instead of a problem.