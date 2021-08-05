The Black experience has played a part in the long-accepted version of American History. The Underground Railroad, Jim Crow laws and the civil rights movement, for instance, are all parts of the country's story that should be familiar to most Americans.

But now, a new generation of historians and journalists is bringing forward the experiences of more Black Americans, revealing that there is much more to their stories and to the history of the country.

For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, we feature a conversation from the 2021 Crosscut Festival with Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain, two leading lights in the effort to deepen Americans' understanding of the Black experience and the country's history. In conversation with journalist Soledad O’Brien, they discuss why this history is essential and how it came together.