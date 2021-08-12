Podcast | How the government could rein in Big Tech
Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks about Facebook, Google and Amazon and if antitrust legislation is the answer.
In the past two decades, tech behemoths like Facebook, Google and Amazon have become essential to the lives of millions of Americans. They have also become more and more troubling to those concerned about privacy, disinformation and the consolidation of power.
As these concerns have grown, so have calls for government action. Tech CEOs have been brought before Congress to answer questions about their practices and plans.
Critics have been vocal about what they believe should happen, but lawmakers will ultimately decide what will happen.
For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, we feature a conversation with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democratic lawmaker from Minnesota who authored a recently published book on antitrust and is seeking to rein in what she views as excesses in Big Tech.