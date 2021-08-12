As these concerns have grown, so have calls for government action. Tech CEOs have been brought before Congress to answer questions about their practices and plans.

Critics have been vocal about what they believe should happen, but lawmakers will ultimately decide what will happen.

For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, we feature a conversation with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democratic lawmaker from Minnesota who authored a recently published book on antitrust and is seeking to rein in what she views as excesses in Big Tech.