Podcast | Three tales of survival from the Seattle arts scene

The arts did continue, much of it digital and streaming, but the spaces in our cities remained empty and the future of the organizations that once filled them, uncertain.

Now that audiences are tentatively beginning to gather again, they are returning to a landscape that has been forever changed, for worse and for better.

For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, Crosscut arts reporter Margo Vansynghel speaks with the leaders of three Seattle institutions — Vivian Hua of the Northwest Film Forum, Tim Lennon from Langston and Erin Johnson of Velocity Dance Center — about the difficult decisions and innovations that have brought them this far and what the future looks like for their organizations.