It has become a major course of national anxiety and, for some, Washington state is a kind of antidote. The state's mail-in voting system was viewed as a model during the 2020 election for states looking at ways to assure access and security for their voters.

As Washington's newly appointed secretary of state, Steve Hobbs is responsible for maintaining that reputation while advancing efforts to bolster cybersecurity and fighting misinformation.

For this week's episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, Hobbs discusses his plans for the office, the threats Washington state faces and how the failure to pass voting rights legislation at the federal level impacts his work at the state level.