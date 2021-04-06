The machines we have made don't just suffer from the ills of our society, they argue, but also threaten to perpetuate them. And, as this technology becomes more ubiquitous and invasive, it may become a serious threat to our civil rights.

Subscribe to Crosscut Talks on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or Podbean.

For this week's episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, we are speaking with Shalini Kantayya, whose film Coded Bias serves as a warning against the widespread, unregulated adoption of these technologies. Joining her is Meredith Broussard, one of the expert voices from the film and the author of Artificial Unintelligence: How Computers Misunderstand the World.