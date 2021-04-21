Since then, vaccines have been developed and deployed, but uncertainty remains. Variants of the virus are helping to drive spikes in infection rates in some areas while vaccine hesitancy remains a barrier to herd immunity. And then there is the question of lasting impacts and how they will ultimately change humanity.

Dr. Nicholas Christakis has been attempting to bring clarity to this uncertain process throughout the pandemic, including in his book “Apollo's Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on the Way We Live.”

For the latest episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, he provides some insight into what the future holds for this virus and the society it has reshaped.