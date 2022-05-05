On Monday, May 2, those questions were (nearly) answered. A draft of the court’s majority opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked to Politico , suggesting that a 5-4 decision officially overturning Roe is indeed likely to be released in June.

As part of the Crosscut Festival, Crosscut invited journalist Dahlia Lithwick, host of Slate’s Amicus podcast, to lead a panel of experts in a discussion about what officially overturning the 1973 ruling could lead to — and what it portends about a court willing to take on the most divisive issue in generations.

In this week’s episode of Crosscut Talks, Lithwick and her guests discuss the potential legal ramifications of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion as written and the ways in which we are already living in a post-Roe America.