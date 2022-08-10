As if that weren’t difficult enough, human intuition often fails at identifying what, exactly, will bring happiness. But according to professor Laurie Santos, the social sciences can help.

As a cognitive scientist and psychology professor at Yale University who launched the popular class Psychology and the Good Life and hosts the podcast The Happiness Lab, Santos has a firm grasp on the science of feeling good.

In this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast she discusses how scientific study has helped shed common misconceptions about what makes people happy and identifies practices that can lead to happier lives, including daily behavioral changes, larger structural changes in our lives and mindfully balancing happiness with our negative emotions.