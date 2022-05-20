Podcast | Bob Ferguson on Roe v. Wade, guns and policing
Washington's attorney general discusses new legislation and the future of reproductive rights in the state.
For many Americans opposed to the policies of then-President Donald Trump, the litigation brought by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson was an essential part of their resistance. By the time Trump left the White House, Ferguson’s office had won 50 out of 52 decisions in cases against the administration, a record highly touted at the time.
But with Trump’s departure from the White House, Ferguson’s star turn on the national stage has ended, for the time being. His work hasn’t.
Under his direction, the Office of the Attorney General made headlines recently for successfully taking prescription opioid distributors to trial and for battling the Biden White House, which is challenging a state law that seeks to protect workers at Hanford. The office has also helped shape state legislation that impacts gun sales and police accountability.
This episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast features a May 7, 2022, conversation from the Crosscut Festival in which the attorney general spoke with former KIRO-TV journalist Essex Porter about the reasoning behind these decisions, as well as the possibility of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.