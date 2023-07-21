As a result, legal barriers are beginning to fall away. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has designated psilocybin as a “ breakthrough therapy ,” for example, accelerating its path to approval, and recently released draft guidance for all clinical trials with psychedelic drugs .

For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, we listen in on a conversation among science journalist and author Carl Zimmer, palliative and rehabilitative care physician Dr. Sunil Kumar Aggarwal and University of Washington psychiatry professor Dr. Nathan Sackett about the rapidly emerging field of psychedelics in psychotherapy.

They discuss these drugs’ specific effects on the brain, explain their use in clinical practice and in current research and explore some of the bigger questions raised — from the challenges of practicing medicine in a legal gray area to the nature of human consciousness.