Crosscut Talks

Podcast | Michael Cohen shares his thoughts on Trump’s indictment

A year after completing his own sentence, the former president’s ex-fixer talks about the unprecedented case.

Season
5
 ,
Episode
5
 / May 25, 2023
Two people sitting on stage, talking

Michael Cohen is interviewed by journalist Joni Balter at the Crosscut Ideas Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut)

One year after completing a three-year sentence for his role in a hush-money scheme for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has a lot to say about his former boss.

Trump's former lawyer and fixer took the stage at this year's Crosscut Ideas Festival, one month after the Manhattan District Attorney indicted the former president for his role in that same scheme, to talk about his early support for Trump and his fears about another term for the 45th president. 

Subscribe to Crosscut Talks on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, or Podbean.

For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, we listen in as Cohen speaks with journalist Joni Balter about the numerous criminal investigations against Trump, as well as the civil case brought by author E. Jean Carroll that, at the time, was yet to be decided. 

In the days after this May 6 conversation, the federal jury in that case found Trump liable for battery and defamation and ordered the president to pay Carroll $5 million. Cohen discusses what else could be in store for the president and the country.

About the Hosts

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson is the host of Crosscut Now. Before joining Crosscut she was an anchor/reporter for KOMO-TV in Seattle. Jackson previously worked as a reporter for WVTM-TV in Birmingham, Ala. and for KEZI-TV in Eugene, Ore. She’s won Emmy and Associated Press awards for her work. Get in touch with her on Twitter @parisjacksontv or via email at paris.jackson@crosscut.com.