Trump's former lawyer and fixer took the stage at this year's Crosscut Ideas Festival, one month after the Manhattan District Attorney indicted the former president for his role in that same scheme, to talk about his early support for Trump and his fears about another term for the 45th president.

For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, we listen in as Cohen speaks with journalist Joni Balter about the numerous criminal investigations against Trump, as well as the civil case brought by author E. Jean Carroll that, at the time, was yet to be decided.

In the days after this May 6 conversation, the federal jury in that case found Trump liable for battery and defamation and ordered the president to pay Carroll $5 million. Cohen discusses what else could be in store for the president and the country.