For this episode of the Crosscut Talks podcast, we listen in on a conversation about the education-to-work pipeline with education advocates from throughout the state, including Seattle Public Schools, Washington STEM and the state superintendent’s office.

Listen to Crosscut Reports on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon or wherever you get your podcasts.

Speakers Kelvin Dankwa, Angie-Mason Smith and Rebecca Wallace detailed the challenges facing students in a talk at the Crosscut Ideas Festival in early May, moderated by Angela Jones of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Wallace, from the office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, suggests that a better effort needs to be made to let students know that there are multiple pathways to success after high-school graduation; that the idea of ‘one-size-fits-all’ is failing students and their families. The panel also discusses “adult bias in education” and how it affects students’ belief in what they can achieve after high school.