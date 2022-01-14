Podcast | Mossback’s Northwest podcast coming soon

Through dozens of episodes, Berger has explored the nooks and crannies of Pacific Northwest history, from shipwrecks to flying saucers and bootleggers to ancient bison. In the current season, he has already dissected the myth of Paul Bunyan, unpacked the cultural impact of D.B. Cooper and investigated the origins of crab Louie.

Berger's show has uncovered a treasure trove of the region's history, but there is always more to the story. And that is where the Mossback podcast comes in.

Hosted by Sara Bernard (This Changes Everything), each episode of this new series will feature an interview with Berger about one episode of the video series. The podcasts will provide stories and factoids that were left on the cutting room floor, along with critical analysis from Berger and a greater context that will stitch each topic into the long, storied history of the Pacific Northwest.

The series officially launches on Wednesday, Jan. 26, but as a warm up, we’re sharing this conversation between Bernard and Berger about the series, the podcast and that one burning question: What is a mossback, anyway? Listen and subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.