Mossback

Podcast | Why the Pig War took place in the San Juan Islands

A border conflict between the U.S. and Britain, combined with the ambitions of a future Confederate general, almost turned the Salish Sea into a war zone.

Season
2
 ,
Episode
5
 / October 27, 2022
Painting of houses and people celebrating

American and British soldiers and families enjoy a holiday together at English Camp. (National Parks Service)

The so-called Pig War of 1859 may have been initiated by the killing of a boar, but other forces were at play that nearly elevated a neighborly conflict into an international conflagration.

The conflict took place on San Juan Island, a disputed territory that was home to both American and British colonists. And on the American side was a future Confederate general eager for conflict.

Crosscut's resident historian Knute Berger told the tale of the conflict in a recent episode of his Mossback's Northwest video series, but there is more to the story.

For this episode of the Mossback Podcast, Berger and co-host Sara Bernard talk about the conflict’s roots, how close the countries came to all-out war and how cooler heads prevailed.

Knute “Mossback” Berger is Crosscut's Editor-at-Large.