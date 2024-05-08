Podcast | Sitting down with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell

Bruce Harrell was first elected to lead the city in 2021, though he had served as interim mayor in 2017. He also spent years on Seattle’s City Council, including as its president.

Since taking office, Harrell has faced big-picture questions on public safety and Downtown revitalization.

In this episode of Northwest Reports, Cascade PBS anchor Paris Jackson sits down with the mayor to talk about some of the topics that are top of mind for Seattle – from policing to the NBA.