Podcast | Meet Samuel Wolfe, the Origins season three filmmaker

The company recently announced Samuel Wolfe as the director chosen to take on the newest season of Origins, a project that awards regional filmmakers $40,000 to create a docuseries on communities they belong to. Previous seasons have focused on refugees in the state and the experiences of growing up Black in Seattle.

Subscribe to Northwest Reports on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Podbean.

For the third season, Wolfe is going to explore the relationship between Pacific Northwest Indigenous communities and reefnet fishing.

In this episode of Northwest Reports, host Maleeha Syed talks to Wolfe about how he plans to bring his five-part docuseries to life. Wolfe explains what reefnet fishing is; how his identity impacts his perspective; and what he hopes will come out of the project.