Podcast | Finding space with the Seattle UFO Network

People generally celebrate World UFO Day on July 2 – though historically the celebration has also been held on June 24, thanks to a 1947 event involving a pilot’s report of nine flying objects near Mount Rainier.

Subscribe to Northwest Reports on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Podbean.

This incident spawned a flurry of sightings and popularized the phrase “flying saucers.”

In this episode of Northwest Reports, host Maleeha Syed speaks with Carole Williams, an organizer with the Seattle UFO Network, about her interest in UFOs – and the community she’s found with others who share this interest.