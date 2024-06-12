Podcast | A WA couple’s struggle to stay housed around Puget Sound

They moved to a spot in Snohomish, where they could go to the farmers market, walk to restaurants and feel a sense of community.

They lived there for years, but in January they learned that their house was being sold and they had to leave within 90 days. Suddenly they found themselves scrambling to find a new place – again.

In this episode of Northwest Reports, host Maleeha Syed speaks with Mears about what it was like to get pushed out of her home once more; the ongoing struggle to find affordable housing in the region; and the toll this most recent move took on her and her partner.