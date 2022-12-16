Since the first ride on June 6, 2020, his organization’s rides, markets and barbecues have welcomed cyclists of all skills while seeking to bring economic justice to local businesses that, as he says, happen to be Black.

For this episode of the Out & Back podcast, Alison Mariella Désir and Doc Wilson visit Boon Boona Coffee, Central Cafe and Juice Bar, and Metier Brewery – all Black-owned businesses – on their way to Lake Washington.

Along the way, you’ll learn the story of Peace Peloton as Alison becomes a more confident cyclist.

Before listening, we suggest you watch the episode about Peace Peloton here.