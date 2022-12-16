Podcast | How a bike ride became a movement
Doc Wilson's Peace Peloton started in Seattle as a single protest ride in 2020. Now it fights for social justice nationwide.
Reginald “Doc” Wilson loves his bike. So in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police in May 2020, his bike became a tool to reclaim space and fight for social justice under the name Peace Peloton.
Since the first ride on June 6, 2020, his organization’s rides, markets and barbecues have welcomed cyclists of all skills while seeking to bring economic justice to local businesses that, as he says, happen to be Black.
For this episode of the Out & Back podcast, Alison Mariella Désir and Doc Wilson visit Boon Boona Coffee, Central Cafe and Juice Bar, and Metier Brewery – all Black-owned businesses – on their way to Lake Washington.
Along the way, you’ll learn the story of Peace Peloton as Alison becomes a more confident cyclist.
Before listening, we suggest you watch the episode about Peace Peloton here.