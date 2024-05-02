Your Last Meal | Jesse Tyler Ferguson always craves green chiles
The Modern Family star is from the “chile capital of the world” — New Mexico. Learn how peppers spread from the Americas to the rest of the globe.
Jesse hasn’t lived in Albuquerque since high school, but he keeps his freezer full of New Mexico green (Hatch) chiles and green chile enchiladas are his forever favorite comfort food.
Host Rachel Belle chats with the retired director of the Chile Pepper Institute about the history and migration of spicy peppers, which involves everything from bird poop to Christopher Columbus.
Then Jesse tells us about his lunch with Weird Al at one of the country’s most woo-woo restaurants.
