Your Last Meal | The Leftovers with Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Enjoy a few extra bites with your favorite guests, as host Rachel Belle shares fresh audio from the cutting-room floor.
If waiting two whole weeks for a new episode of Your Last Meal is way too long, we’ve got something to tide you over.
On the weeks we’re not releasing a full-length episode of Your Last Meal, we’re airing The Leftovers, featuring never-before-heard audio leftovers from last week’s interview. Which means you will now be getting a little taste of Your Last Meal every single Thursday!
Today’s episode features a speed round with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family star and Tony Award-winning Broadway actor. Jesse reveals his bougiest, most cliche LA indulgence and creates a menu for a hypothetical dinner party with Barbra Streisand.
