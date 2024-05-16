Your Last Meal | Food & feminism with riot grrrl Kathleen Hanna

Kathleen, who got her start in the punk scene in Olympia in the early 90s, is best known for being an outspoken feminist and activist; at her early shows she’d speak out about domestic violence and sexual violence between songs.

While Kathleen took her rage to the stage, cookbook author and James Beard Award-winning journalist Kathy Gunst released her outrage through flour, sugar, butter, fruit and chocolate. We talk about her cookbook, Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women's Voices.

Pick up Kathleen's new memoir Rebel Girl!

Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify .

Watch Rachel's new Cascade PBS TV show The Nosh with Rachel Belle!

Follow along on Instagram!