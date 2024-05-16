Your Last Meal | Food & feminism with riot grrrl Kathleen Hanna
She became a punk rock legend singing for Olympia-based Bikini Kill and Le Tigre - but Hanna has also been known to cry over a delicious meal.
The first time Kathleen Hanna tried sushi, she cried. She’s also shed tears over birthday cake and gelato. Why does food make her so emotional? She breaks it down (but doesn’t break down!) for host Rachel Belle.
Kathleen, who got her start in the punk scene in Olympia in the early 90s, is best known for being an outspoken feminist and activist; at her early shows she’d speak out about domestic violence and sexual violence between songs.
While Kathleen took her rage to the stage, cookbook author and James Beard Award-winning journalist Kathy Gunst released her outrage through flour, sugar, butter, fruit and chocolate. We talk about her cookbook, Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women's Voices.
Pick up Kathleen's new memoir Rebel Girl!
