Your Last Meal

Your Last Meal | The Leftovers with Kathleen Hanna & Food Not Bombs

Enjoy a few extra bites with your favorite guests, as host Rachel Belle shares fresh audio from the cutting-room floor.

Season
1
 ,
Episode
187
 / May 23, 2024
Kathleen Hanna plays guitar and Rachel Belle stands in a kitchen

This week on The Leftovers, never-before-heard audio from Kathleen Hanna, frontwoman for the groundbreaking feminist punk bands Bikini Kill and Le Tigre and author of the new memoir Rebel GirlLast week, on Your Last Meal, Kathleen talked about meals she’s eaten that were so good, they made her cry. Like, really cry. 

Today Kathleen tells us about her major, if accidental, contribution to a Nirvana record, what it means to be punk-rock while living a comfortable adult life and what it was like working at McDonald’s as a teenager. 

Then host Rachel Belle meets the co-founder of Food Not Bombs, a global movement to end hunger.  

About the Hosts

Rachel Belle

Rachel Belle is the host and creator of Your Last Meal, a James Beard Award finalist for Best Podcast, and editor-at-large at Crosscut and KCTS 9.