Your Last Meal | The Leftovers with Kathleen Hanna & Food Not Bombs

Today Kathleen tells us about her major, if accidental, contribution to a Nirvana record, what it means to be punk-rock while living a comfortable adult life and what it was like working at McDonald’s as a teenager.

Then host Rachel Belle meets the co-founder of Food Not Bombs, a global movement to end hunger.

Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Watch Rachel's Cascade PBS TV show The Nosh with Rachel Belle!

Follow along on Instagram!