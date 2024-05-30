Your Last Meal | Dan Pashman on his cookbook “Anything’s Pastable”

Home cooks tagged Dan on Instagram, eager to show off their cascatelli creations, which is when he realized: Everyone was pairing their pasta with the same three sauces!

Eager to move beyond marinara and mac & cheese, Dan just released his first cookbook, Anything’s Pastable: 81 Inventive Pasta Recipes for Saucy People.

On his recent book tour, Dan popped by host Rachel Belle ’s Seattle home studio to talk about the cookbook’s innovative, international recipes; the best place in the house to eat when you don’t want to share food with your children; and why he has beef with spaghetti.

Then Rachel blindfolded Dan and fed him pasta to see how many shapes he could identify by mouthfeel alone!

