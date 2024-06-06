Your Last Meal | The Leftovers with Dan Pashman

Dan was a guest on Your Last Meal in 2017, so host Rachel Belle checks in to see if his last meal has changed over the past seven years.

Then, a speed round! Dan talks about the biggest challenge of writing a cookbook, his carb-on-carb recipe for pasta pizza, and his dream birthday cake.

Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Watch Rachel's Cascade PBS TV show The Nosh with Rachel Belle!

Follow along on Instagram!