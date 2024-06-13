Your Last Meal | Writer Geraldine DeRuiter on going “bonkers viral”
In her new book, If You Can’t Take the Heat, the Seattle author uses food, humor and her own, often ridiculous, life to explore the topic of feminism.
Geraldine has a way of, as she puts it, “going bonkers viral.” Millions of people read her James Beard Award-winning blog post, “I Made the Pizza Cinnamon Rolls from Mario Batali’s Sexual Misconduct Apology Letter,” and her essay about a bizarre experience at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Italy inspired a front-page New York Times article.
Over the course of two interviews (host Rachel Belle forgot to ask Geraldine a very important question the first time around), Geraldine and Rachel bond over the strange (read: disgusting) things they ate as children and the absolute best way to make and eat popcorn, plus Geraldine shares her last meal, which is almost entirely cooked by her husband.
