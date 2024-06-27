Your Last Meal | 30 years of G. Love & the Special Sauce
After three decades, the "Milk & Cereal" and "Cold Beverage" singer has perfected his snack requests to ensure he'll always eat luxuriously on tour.
It has been 30 years (!) since G. Love and the Special Sauce put out their first album, and in that time G. Love has written a whole lotta food and drink lyrics.
He tells host Rachel Belle the origin stories behind songs like “Milk & Cereal,” “Cold Beverage” and his album Lemonade.
Lemonade has special meaning for G. Love, so Rachel chats with Gastro Obscura editor Anne Ewbank about the history of the sweet, puckery drink, the different ways it’s prepared around the world and why American children have taken on the responsibility of selling it!
