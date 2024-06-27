Your Last Meal | 30 years of G. Love & the Special Sauce

He tells host Rachel Belle the origin stories behind songs like “Milk & Cereal,” “Cold Beverage” and his album Lemonade.

Lemonade has special meaning for G. Love, so Rachel chats with Gastro Obscura editor Anne Ewbank about the history of the sweet, puckery drink, the different ways it’s prepared around the world and why American children have taken on the responsibility of selling it!

Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Watch Rachel's Cascade PBS TV show The Nosh with Rachel Belle!

Follow along on Instagram!