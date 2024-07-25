Your Last Meal | What’s for dinner at Burning Man

Burning Man runs on a gifting economy, and food is a major currency. On this Very Special Episode of Your Last Meal, we’ll explore Burning Man’s culinary camps, where festival attendees set up makeshift restaurants and feed thousands of Burners for free.

You’ll meet the creator of Cheese & Advice Palace, who says waiting in line for a grilled cheese sandwich is part of the experience, and the chef behind Domakase, a desert sushi bar.

Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Follow along on Instagram!

Watch Rachel's Cascade PBS TV show The Nosh with Rachel Belle!