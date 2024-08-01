Your Last Meal | UK actor Thomas Doherty isn’t hungry in the U.S.
But the film and TV star says that when he's back home in Scotland — where artificial dyes and chemicals are banned from food products — he's famished.
Doherty (Gossip Girl, Descendants, Dandelion) went to a 900-year-old high school in Scotland, so he loves the fresh energy that a young country like the United States offers. But he’s not a fan of American food, and misses the strict UK food regulations, saying he pretty much lost his appetite since moving to the States.
What he does love is haggis. But Scotland’s national dish is outlawed in the U.S.! Scottish food historian Paul Gilchrist joins the show to talk about the ban and tells you everything you’d ever want to know about haggis.
