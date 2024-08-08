Your Last Meal

Your Last Meal | The Leftovers with Thomas Doherty

Enjoy a few extra bites with your favorite guests, as host Rachel Belle shares fresh audio from the cutting-room floor.

Season
1
 ,
Episode
198
 / August 8, 2024
Actor Thomas Doherty on left and YLM host Rachel Belle on right

This week on The Leftovers, never-before-heard audio from actor Thomas Doherty, who stars in Disney’s Descendants movies, the reboot of Gossip Girl and the new indie romance film Dandelion.

Thomas is from Scotland, but moved to the U.S. to pursue acting. When he goes back home to the U.K., his dad always cooks up a big batch of his favorite comfort food: haggis served with neeps and tatties (you can learn all about these dishes on last week’s episode of Your Last Meal!).  

Eager to learn about other traditional Scottish dishes, host Rachel Belle asks Thomas about classics like cullen skink and cock-a-leekie soup, but ... Thomas is just as stumped as she is! Listen to the hijinks and learn a bit about Scottish cuisine along the way!   

Rachel Belle is the host of The Nosh and host and creator of Your Last Meal, a James Beard Award finalist for Best Podcast. She is also an editor-at-large at Cascade PBS.