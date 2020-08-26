Durkan isn’t the first: The history of Seattle mayoral recalls

Beating the recall

The anti-Uhlman forces, fueled by significant union funds, bought bus signs, staged rallies and took out newspaper ads attacking the mayor. In their view, they were running a referendum on Uhlman. It looked like the mayor was in a politically weak position, especially with his lackluster re-election numbers.

But Uhlman — aided by political operators like his former deputy mayor, Bob Gogerty — went into full campaign mode and switched the messaging. “The basic issue,” Uhlman declared in early 1975, “is whether the city employees are going to run the city government for their own sake and their own interests — the bureaucracy for its own perpetuation — or whether elected officials and the public are going to be served by the city bureaucracy.” In other words, the recall was reframed as nothing but a power-grab by unelected public employees. Imagine if every decision a mayor made was second-guessed under the threat of disruptive recalls over policy or budget disagreements.

That framing drew support from good government groups like the Municipal League, Republicans and the downtown business community — people not generally considered Uhlman supporters. Despite the initial glum outlook that three would surely be the recall charm, Uhlman’s defense worked. He beat the July 1975 recall vote by a 2-to-1 margin.

The recall wars’ fallout

In the short term, and for the remainder of his time in office, Uhlman’s win strengthened his political hand. He rallied good government liberals, the Black community and business conservatives to his cause. On that strength, he decided to run for governor in 1976. Outside of Seattle, many people viewed his victory over the recallers as standing up against “narrow vindictiveness on the part of some city employees who want a larger share of available city funds,” as a Spokane Spokesman-Review editorial put it. Uhlman had staved off Seattle civic anarchy.

But he was beaten in the gubernatorial primary by Dixy Lee Ray. He won almost every county in the state, but he lost Pierce, Ray’s home county, and, due to some very hard feelings, ran third in King County, behind Ray and Marvin Durning. Observers claimed he had a local image problem and was “too slick” an operator. Uhlman survived the third recall, but he was not going to grow up to be governor, let alone president.

Uhlman is now 85 and lives in the Queen Anne neighborhood. He thought then, and now, that recalls are “terrible governance.” He told me recently that fighting them ate up a lot of “energy and activity,” and amounted to having to run another reelection campaign in the middle of his second term. He definitely thinks it cost him his bid for the governorship.

The issue was and is, “Who is going to run city government?” he says. “I said it back then, ‘The animals shouldn’t run the zoo.’ ” As for Durkan’s recall, if it goes forward, “She has a real job to get through that.”

So far, Uhlman is the only one who has.