For several weeks, Culp has been using a combination of accrued vacation days and a switch to a part-time schedule to take time off while he campaigns, said Republic Mayor Elbert Koontz.

That has left Ferry County’s seven sheriff’s deputies covering all calls for police response in Republic since mid-June, Maycumber said.

Even before that, since about the start of the year, the sheriff’s office also handled a greater share of Republic’s police calls while Culp was unavailable, Maycumber said. The problem has been compounded because the Republic Police Department lost its only other police officer at roughly the end of 2019, leaving Culp as the town’s sole officer.

Maycumber said his patience is wearing thinner as months go by without a specific plan in place for the city to repay the county for its costs. He said Culp has been “trying to coax the process along,” but city officials haven’t acted swiftly.

“I would have liked to have had this whole thing done months ago,” said Maycumber, adding that at this point in the year, he has spent noticeably more on overtime than usual. He said his frustration “isn't necessarily a reflection on Culp,” who he described as “dedicated” and “good to work with.”

Koontz said city officials were working on finalizing an agreement to compensate the sheriff’s office for responding to calls in Republic while Culp is unavailable.

“The deputies are doing a tremendous job,” Koontz said Monday. “... If we need to reimburse them for something, we will.”

Koontz said he didn’t think the lack of a formal agreement has created great difficulty for the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office, since the agency is already located in Republic, the county seat.

Maycumber, however, said his deputies have been overworked in recent months, leading to low morale and causing him to consider having to hire more deputies.

“The fact of the matter, that no one would deny, is that county resources have been expended in the city to keep their citizens safe,” Maycumber said.

Ultimately, whether or not Culp becomes Washington’s next governor, the ongoing situation could lead to Republic dissolving its town police department and contracting with the county for police services going forward, Koontz said. The estimated cost of running Republic’s one-man police department is $156,000 per year, which is more than the $138,000 Maycumber is requesting to cover the city’s calls in 2020.

Maycumber is suggesting the city could pay most of the debt by giving the county a city-owned recreational center valued at $116,600, and then paying the rest in either installments or a lump-sum payment. Koontz said he is amenable to that idea, but the details still need to be worked out.

Culp has been on a part-time, 24-hour-a-week schedule since mid-June. Between that part-time schedule and Culp’s use of his accrued leave, Culp didn’t work at all in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 4 primary election, Koontz said.

The Republic Police Department’s personnel policy says, “No vacations will be granted when staffing levels would adversely affect Police service to Republic.”

According to city records, Culp has taken 164 hours of vacation since mid-June, and 204 hours over the course of 2020. Because of Culp’s part-time schedule the past two months, those hours stretched further than they would for someone working a 40-hour workweek.

That’s all coming to an end soon, however. Culp’s accrued leave with the city runs out at the end of the week, the mayor said.

On Wednesday, Koontz said he and Culp were still talking about what’s next. Culp said by phone Thursday that he plans to start an unpaid leave of absence.

Culp joined the Republic Police Department as an officer in 2010. He has been the chief of police since 2016.

As police chief, Culp makes $31.77 per hour. When working 40 hours per week, that equates to an annual salary of $66,081.60.

This story was updated to add a comment from Loren Culp.