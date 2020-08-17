Environment and climate change

Both candidates say there’s an urgent need to confront climate change, and each has specific ideas for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Each supports enacting a nationwide low-carbon fuel standard that requires cleaner gas for cars and trucks, for instance.

Their plans differ in other ways, however.

Strickland said she supports House Democrats’ Congressional Action Plan for a Green Energy Economy, which calls for making the U.S. economy carbon neutral by 2050. The plan calls for achieving net-zero emissions in the electricity sector by 2040.

Doglio’s plan sets a more aggressive goal for decarbonizing energy production, requiring net-zero emissions in the electricity sector by 2030.

Doglio’s proposal also goes a step further by requiring completely carbon-free energy production by 2035. Her plan hopes to achieve that milestone even earlier, by 2030, the same timeline set by the Green New Deal.

Asked if she supports the Green New Deal, Strickland said she was more focused on passing policies that take tangible steps to reduce carbon emissions, noting that the Green New Deal is a nonbinding resolution.

Another area of contrast is the candidates’ past stances on fossil fuel projects.

While Doglio was opposing new coal export terminals, Strickland was clashing with local activists over two projects at the Port Tacoma that would rely on natural gas. One was a plant that would turn natural gas into methanol to be sent to China for use in manufacturing. Another was a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant proposed by Puget Sound Energy.

Early on, Strickland expressed support for both projects. She later remained neutral in her public statements about the methanol plant and at times voiced concerns about transparency issues surrounding the LNG plant.

Strickland said both projects were initially billed as clean energy projects, which is why she had supported them. The LNG plant was to help tankers replace dirty marine bunker fuel with cleaner-burning natural gas, while the natural-gas-to methanol plant was promoted early on as a way to cut down on the burning of coal to make methanol in China.

Doglio said the methanol project was one example of where Tacoma citizens spoke loud and clear about not wanting it in their community, but Strickland wasn’t listening. The project ultimately was scrapped.

Inslee, known for his proposals to fight climate change, also supported both Tacoma projects in the beginning. He has since withdrawn his support for the Tacoma LNG plant, as well as a similar methanol plant proposed in Kalama. Strickland declined to say whether she thought the governor made the right move in withdrawing his support for those projects.



Gun control, immigration, policing reforms

Both Doglio and Strickland support reinstating national bans on assault-style weapons and high-capacity gun magazines.

Similarly, each candidate says they support immigration reform that would put an end to family separations and create a path to citizenship for immigrants already living in the U.S. without legal permission.

On criminal justice reform, the two candidates agree that a measure recently passed by the Democrat-controlled U.S. House, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, would institute important changes. Those include banning no-knock warrants, cutting funding to police agencies that allow the use of chokeholds, and requiring training to combat implicit bias and racial profiling. The legislation would also limit the qualified immunity that makes it difficult to hold individual police officers civilly liable for abuses of deadly force. The Senate has yet to act on the measure.



Taxing businesses

In a phone interview, Doglio talked about the need to tax companies like Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft — ones "that are very much profiting from this pandemic" — to pay for public assistance programs and other priorities, such as health care. Last year, Doglio sponsored a proposal to raise taxes on high-earning CEOs and use the revenue to provide a tax break for low-income families.

In a separate interview last week, Strickland didn't talk about taxing large businesses as a matter of moral principle in the same way that Doglio did.

Even so, the former mayor said she’s not opposed to increasing taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals. She said she would support doing so to pay for social programs and other vital needs.

That may come as a surprise to people familiar with Strickland’s work with the Seattle chamber, whose members fiercely opposed Seattle's 2018 head tax. While employed as the chamber’s president and CEO, Strickland frequently spoke in opposition to the tax, which would have taxed large businesses to pay for affordable housing and homeless service programs.

Strickland said a key issue with Seattle’s head tax was that there wasn’t a clear plan for how the money would be used and what role it would play as part of a regional approach to combating homelessness. She said that’s part of why the tax prompted an immediate backlash from business owners and citizens, causing the Seattle City Council to repeal the head tax shortly after passing it.

“It was more like, OK, let’s just tax business and get this revenue,” Strickland said.

